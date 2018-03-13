Medine Irak's new exhibit 'excavates' subconscious

The Fulya Art Center in Istanbul's Şişli district will present Asst. Prof. Medine Irak's seventh solo exhibition, "Excavation," where she reflects her subconscious with an expressionist style.

"In these works, I tried to reflect elements of the subconscious on the canvas freely. I can say that I added an aesthetic dimension after developing certain dynamics, using kits that I prepared with various materials by myself, on them. It can be observed that I preferred an authentic narration in the content, while creating certain volumetric arrangements with materials stratified on the canvas and reached three dimensions,"the artist says about the theme of her exhibition.

Expressionist style

Implying that the expressionist style dominates her exhibition, Irak said, "This style aims to progress in harmony with the content and form. Creating intellectuality through apparent things and discovering some findings of what content should be shaped apart from formalization is important to question the causality of my works."

"Excavation," featuring 20 works, opens March 20 at 06.00 p.m. The exhibition is open until April 2.

About Medine Irak

Irak completed her master's degree and proficiency in art in the Painting Department at Mimar Sinan University Fine Arts Faculty. The artist, who has received many awards at home and abroad, works as an academic member at Istanbul Aydın University Fine Arts Faculty Graphic Design Department.