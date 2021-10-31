Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

G20, Squid Game and Little Amal: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Oct 31, 2021 5:34 pm +03 +03:00

A girl wearing a costume of the Netflix series "Squid Game" poses for photographs in front of a giant doll named "Younghee" from the series on display at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A shepherd herds a flock of sheep near Lake Tuz in Aksaray province of Turkey, Oct. 25, 2021. Lake Tuz, Turkey’s second-largest lake, and home to several bird species has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decadeslong wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake’s underground waters.

(AP Photo)

Alice from the story "Alice in Wonderland" and Little Amal look toward the Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, England, Oct. 26, 2021. Little Amal, the 3.5-meter-tall puppet representing a migrant Syrian girl, visited Oxford while on her 8,000-kilometer journey across Europe. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking-Glass," which was celebrated by Oxford's Story Museum with the creation of a giant Alice puppet.

(Getty Images)

A car crosses a flooded parking lot in Oroville, California, U.S., Oct. 25, 2021. A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after causing flooding across the northern half of the state.

(AP Photo)

An elderly woman looks at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power plant, which is among the biggest single emitters of CO2 in Europe, Peitz, Germany, Oct. 29, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Japan's former Princess Mako (R) the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, look at each other during a press conference to announce their marriage at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Traditional dancers perform during the 48th annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration, Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Malika, who was displaced with her family fleeing the violence in the Kunduz province, carries her 1-year-old daughter as she sits in her tent in Sarai Shamali IDP'S camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A tree uprooted during yesterday's heavy rain and has settled on a small luxury hotel in front of a children's playground in Piazza Iolanda, in the city's historic center in Catania, Italy, Oct. 27, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A character dressed up as "Puca" walks in front of projections illuminated onto Slane Castle as part of a Halloween festival called "Puca" celebrating the Celtic tradition of Samhain in Slane, Ireland, Oct. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A promotional staff wears coffin-shaped costume at the Necropolis – Tanexpo 2021 international funeral exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak with each other before the opening session of the G20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator protests during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An Extinction Rebellion activist performs at a protest during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

World record holder Şahika Ercüman dives with a pink tulle to raise awareness about breast cancer during breast cancer awareness month, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.