G20, Squid Game and Little Amal: Weekly top photos

A shepherd herds a flock of sheep near Lake Tuz in Aksaray province of Turkey, Oct. 25, 2021. Lake Tuz, Turkey’s second-largest lake, and home to several bird species has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decadeslong wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake’s underground waters.
Alice from the story "Alice in Wonderland" and Little Amal look toward the Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, England, Oct. 26, 2021. Little Amal, the 3.5-meter-tall puppet representing a migrant Syrian girl, visited Oxford while on her 8,000-kilometer journey across Europe. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking-Glass," which was celebrated by Oxford's Story Museum with the creation of a giant Alice puppet.
World record holder Şahika Ercüman dives with a pink tulle to raise awareness about breast cancer during breast cancer awareness month, Oct. 24, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.