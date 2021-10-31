G20, Squid Game and Little Amal: Weekly top photos

Alice from the story "Alice in Wonderland" and Little Amal look toward the Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, England, Oct. 26, 2021. Little Amal, the 3.5-meter-tall puppet representing a migrant Syrian girl, visited Oxford while on her 8,000-kilometer journey across Europe. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking-Glass," which was celebrated by Oxford's Story Museum with the creation of a giant Alice puppet.

(Getty Images)