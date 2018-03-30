Algeria, Turkey team up to produce Ottoman-era and modern TV series

Algerian and Turkish media producers have teamed up to shoot two new Algerian TV series, which have already gained positive ratings from the North African audience.

One of the series is a comedy on the life of the famous Ottoman officer Hasan Corso, who was born in Corsica in 1518, educated by the Ottomans in Istanbul and later sent to Algeria, where he rose through the ranks of the military to gain the title Agha. In the course of his short life, he became mayor of Algiers and caliph of Salah Rais.

Scenes for the series "Ar-Rais Corso" are being shot in historic locations in Istanbul, with the cooperation of the Esh-Shuruk Media Production Company and Turkish technicians.

The second series, "Those Days," is a historical drama about life in Algeria during the 1990s.

Turkish series dubbed in the Algerian dialect of Arabic have grown popular in Algeria in recent years, dominating the TV entertainment industry.

Algerian filmmakers have sought to learn from Turkish success in the industry, which has spanned much of the Arab world.

"The Turkish film industry works in a global style," Algerian movie critic Jamaluddin Hazurli told Anadolu Agency.

"The Turkish series is enjoyed all over the cities and villages in Algeria and other countries," he said, commenting on the positive development of partnerships between Turkey and Algeria in the industry.

Turkish TV series earn over $350 million per year in exports, with top viewers in the Middle East and North Africa.