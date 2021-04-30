Too good to eat: Best Food Photography of the Year 2021

Daily Sabah logo

In its 10th year, the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021 awards give a look into the world’s best pictures all about food. Here are some of this year's winners:

The winner of the "Bring Home the Harvest" category is from Turkey, named "Drying Okra," by F.Dilek Uyar.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

The "Mulled Pears" were captured by Harriet Harcourt from Australia, winning the first prize in the category "Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

Named "Winteropulenz" by Martin Grünewald from Germany, he grabbed the first place in the "Food Stylist" category

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

A little hen by the name of "Cinnamon" graces Emma Sheldrake's photo. The Australian photographer won the award in the "One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

Winner of the "Studen Food Photographer of the Year" is Sarah Blandford from the U.K. with "Beetroots Still Life."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

This delectable "Apple in Cake" by Natalia Bogbowicz from Poland granted her the award in the "Pink Lady® Apple a Day" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

In the category "Fujifilm Award for Innovation," Bangladesh's Abdul Momin brought home the award with "Making Rice Noodles."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

German photographer mxprive won the award for the "Spayne Lindsay On the Phone" category with "Blackberries."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

With his photo "After Party," Remko Kraaijeveld from the Netherlands brought home the award for the "Production Paradise Previously Published" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

The "WFP Storytellers Award" goes to Ziney Abdulhakim Ibrahim from Iraq for "Family."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

"Mussles with Steam" by Evie Grimshaw from the U.K. won the "Young - 10 and Under" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

In the category "World Food Programme Food for Life," Md Mahabub Hossain Khan from Bangladesh won with "Drinking from Garbage."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

First place for the category "Food for the Family" was won by Li Huaifeng from China for "Taste."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

The winner of the "Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year - People" category is Victor Pugatschew from Australia for the picture "Pressing the Pinot Noir."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

In the category "Food for Celebration," the winner is Li Huaifeng from China with "Happy birthday."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

"Breakfast at weekly market" brought Thong Nguyen from Vietnam the award in the "Food at the Table" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

In the category "Young - 15-17" Dewi Holema from Egypt won with "Spill the Tea."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

In the category "Food Influencers," the winner is Deborah Trocchia with "Lumière d'automne."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

"Farmer with his Longhorn Cattle" brought Harry Williams the award in the "Food on the Field" category.

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

Indigo Larmour from the U.K. won with "Odisha Tribal Market" in the category "Young - 11-14."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021

