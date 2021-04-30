Too good to eat: Best Food Photography of the Year 2021

In its 10th year, the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021 awards give a look into the world’s best pictures all about food. Here are some of this year's winners:
The winner of the "Bring Home the Harvest" category is from Turkey, named "Drying Okra," by F.Dilek Uyar.
