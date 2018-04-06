Museum on hilltop offers space to read in nature

Located on a hilltop overlooking the Çoruh Valley in northeastern Turkey's Bayburt, the Baksı Museum wants to make living in these lands a joy. It does not confine itself to exhibitions only as it provides opportunities and education to the people in the region.

The museum hosts contemporary art and traditional handicrafts under the same roof, while making an effort to preserve and transfer traditional art and culture. It also looks to create female employment and encourage children's participation in art. The museum also features an exhibition hall, space for training and workshops, conferences halls and guesthouses. But, it's the library that makes this unique museum even more exceptional.

Founder of the museum, Professor Hüsamettin Koçan, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the number of libraries increase with population density.





The library of 10,000 books serve for general readers as well as researchers. The library will also cater to the needs of people who receive art training as well as children.

"There is a parallel between books and civilizations. Even though technology today plays an important role in transferring information between books and people, books are still important tools for education. Along with education, books are the basic sources of individual improvement," he said.

He said that people's cultural accumulation grows when they read, and this accumulation improved their quality of life.

Koçan thinks that collecting books in libraries in big cities will not improve the relationship between books and people everywhere.

"Naturally, it is not realistic to claim that big libraries with special facilities should be everywhere. Instead, books should be everywhere. This should be considered a cultural expansion. Therefore, bringing books to more people is one of Baksı Museum's priorities," he said.

Highlighting the museum's location in nature, the museum founder said, "We plan to carry the relation between books and people to the remotest areas. That is why we are opening an art library of 10,000 books for the average reader as well as researchers. The library will cater to the needs of people who receive art training as well as children. I hope it will continue to bring people and nature in the quietness of nature."

Peaceful atmosphere

Merve Ay, a student of Bayburt University, said she came to the city from her hometown in Kahramanmaraş to attend university five years ago. She said Baksı Museum Library was one of her favorite places in Bayburt.

"You can lose yourself in the colors and smells of books here. It offers a different kind of peace, away from the crowd and the noise of the city. Away from technology and everything else, you have the luxury to speak to books here."

Another visitor, Beyzanur Savaş said that the Library at the Baksı Museum was an important source of works in English.

Yasin Işık, who also comes to the city from Ankara to attend university, said that the museum and its library was unique because it allowed people to enjoy reading and nature at the same time.

Onur Emre Oltulu from Bayburt said he loves reading and regularly goes to each and every library in the city. He thought that more book and nature lovers should visit the library at the Baksı Museum.