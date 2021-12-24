Daily Sabah logo

Pictures of the Year 2021: Turkey

by agencies Dec 24, 2021 11:15 am +03 +03:00

A woman holds a cat, in Sille, outside Konya, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A child reaches to touch a decorative ball hung on a Christmas tree at Karakoy seafront in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A whirling dervish of the Mevlevi order performs during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaluddin Rumi.

(AP Photo)

A man dressed as an astronaut takes an escalator in a metro station as part of a campaign to promote a NASA Space Exhibition, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Pedestrians walk past a Christmas tree with Taksim Mosque in the background, at Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca holds a vial of TURKOVAC, the country's first locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine, in Şanlıurfa, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2021. Turkey's drugs authority has granted emergency use approval for TURKOVAC.

(AP Photo)

A young child that has been blind since birth plays the piano in a field of poppies in Muş, Turkey, May 4, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

A drone photo shows an aerial view of the Göksu Waterfall surrounded by trees with fall colors in Konya, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A drone photograph of mountaineers climbing up a snowy mountain in Tunceli, March 22, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

Nurse, Gökalp Ballı from the Gevaş Public Health Center vaccination team talks with 79-year-old Sabri Altıntaş after he was vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac Coronavac vaccine during a house call in the village of Daldere, Feb. 12, 2021, Van, Turkey.

(Getty Images)

Submerged horse sculptures as part of an art exhibit in Lycia, Turkey, Sept. 23, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A cat rests next to a fisherman at Karaköy promenade in Istanbul, Nov. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A municipal employee guiding a mule collects garbage bags in a stairway in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, Oct. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People take part in Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, prayers amid a coronavirus lockdown outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, May 13, 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey. Ramadan Bayram is a three-day festival of feasting and celebration, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

(Getty Images)

A competitor prepares to throw a javelin toward an opponent during the Turkish Javelin Throw League friendly Jereed game between Uzmanlar Sports Club and Dadas Sports Club, in Erzurum, March 5, 2021. Jereed, also known as Cirit, is a traditional Turkish equestrian team sport where players score points by throwing a blunt wooden javelin at the opposing team.

(AFP Photo)

Two people on a horse carriage as early snow has fallen over Erzincan, Oct. 20, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

Fisher Adem Yılmaz and his stork companion Yaren in Bursa, March 3, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

Flames soar through the forest, Aug. 2, 2021 in Muğla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people.

(AFP Photo)

People feed seagulls while commuting on a ferry crossing the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A person in a bright yellow rain coat walks over the Galata Bridge, Istanbul, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Street dog Boji, a regular user of commuter ferries, buses, metro trains and trams, is pictured on a ferry that runs between the city's Asian and European sides, Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, greet each other as they are introduced to the crowds during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021. Thousands of Turkish wrestling fans flocked to the country's Greek border province to watch the championship of the sport that dates to the 14th century, after last year's contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, one of the world's oldest wrestling events, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage event by UNESCO in 2010.

(AP Photo)

A sign warning of mines is seen on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey, Aug. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This photograph shows massive stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adıyaman, southeastern Turkey, Sept. 17, 2021. This UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 is on a 2,134-metre-high (7,000-feet-high) mountain including giant 10-meter high, seated statues of King Antiochus I himself surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, which was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.

(AFP Photo)

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ankara City Hospital, Ankara, Turkey, April 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. The official Twitter account of NASA Earth mentioned Lake Salda in their tweet a day before NASA rover Perseverance touched down on Mars.

(Reuters Photo)

Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's Disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardaş at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People sit for a picnic at the Belgrad Forest on an autumn day in Istanbul, Nov. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This photograph taken July 31, 2021 near the town of Manavgat shows a burnt car in front of a burnt house, as a massive forest fire engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast.

(AFP Photo)

A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kürkçü, 44, kisses a wooden crucifix after retrieving it in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Jan. 6, 2021. With no visiting faithful from Greece or other Christian Orthodox countries, due to the coronavirus pandemic, only two swimmers raced to retrieve the cross which was thrown into the waters by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.

(AP Photo)

Street dog Boji, a regular user of commuter ferries, buses, metro trains and trams, sits on a tram in the Kadıkoy district in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A team of five Istanbul Municipality metro and tram employees pulls a tram weighing 47 tons during a Strongman Challenge in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey, June 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Midas, a four-month-old kitten born with four ears, is pictured at her home in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Snow covers the surroundings of a one-story house during winter in Turkey's eastern Muş province, Feb. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view shows a partially collapsed building, as the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in the town of Bozkurt, in Kastamonu province, Turkey, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lightning brightens the sky over the Gulf of Iskenderun at Iskenderun district in Hatay, Turkey, Oct. 1, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A tiny snail climbs onto a cigarette butt in Turkey's capital Ankara, Sept. 28, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman picks roses during the start of the annual rose harvest at the Gulsha Cosmetics production facility, June 1, 2021, in Isparta, Turkey. Isparta, known as the "land of roses," produces 60% of the world's rose harvest and exports products all over the world. Rose oil, said to have anti-aging effects, has seen a large increase in demand from global luxury brands primarily in France and China. The harvest lasts a month and occurs every year between May and June. In the past two years, COVID-19 and extreme drought conditions in Turkey have hurt the annual harvest with production down approximately 30%. Although the coronavirus affected local shops and tourist numbers, many producers of rose-related products saw an increase in online sales during the pandemic.

(Getty Images)

A shepherd herds a flock of sheep near Lake Tuz in Aksaray province of Turkey, Oct. 25, 2021. Lake Tuz, Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species, has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decadeslong wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake’s underground waters.

(AP Photo)

A cat is seen near a coastline during sunrise in Foça district of Izmir, Turkey, July 14, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man enjoys a warm autumn day at Yedigöller National Park near Bolu, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in the Safranbolu district of Karabuk, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A squirrel named "Alvin," found by a couple who run a cafe, drinks tea in Başiskele district of Kocaeli, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A parrot seen in Ankara's Kurtuluş Park just after some snow has fallen, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A person stands on top of the Kaçkarlar Mountain, June 16, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Tennis coach Mert Kaya is training with his students in Küthaya's Aizanoi antique city, April 20, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Two storks stand in front of a full moon in Edirne, July 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A person inspecting the drying of tomatoes in Torbalı, Izmir, July 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man wearing a protective face mask feeds pigeons in Kuğulu Park in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 4, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AFP Photo)

Dignitaries and military personnel attend the Dawn Service ceremony at Anzac Cove beach on the Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the ANZACs (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, Çanakkale, Turkey, April 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, June 8, 2021, surrounded by a mass of marine mucilage – a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea.

(AP Photo)

A hot air balloon soars over the mist in Afyonkarahisar, Sept. 23, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Firefighters fight to get a fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, Turkey, July 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli (L) reacts after defeating China's Cu Hong in their women's welterweight 69-kilogram boxing gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

(AP Photo)

A man takes photographs at the Galata bridge as the sun sets in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Swimming athletes Beytullah Eroğlu, stretches next to Sevilay Öztürk, both from Turkey, before their competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

(AP Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a joint news conference following their meeting at the Huber Villa, in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan.

(AP Photo)

Pedestrians walk across the Golden Horn Metro bridge near the Süleymaniye Mosque (B) as the sun sets in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view of Lake Tuz in Aksaray province, Turkey, Oct. 26, 2021. Lake Tuz, Turkey's second-largest lake and home to several bird species, has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decadeslong wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake's underground waters.

(AP Photo)

People wave Turkish flags and placards of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during the celebration of Turkey's Republic Day in Istanbul, Oct. 29, 2021. Turkey celebrated the 98th anniversary of the modern Turkish Republic founded by Atatürk.

(AP Photo)

Bare trees stand in a destroyed forest near the Kemerköy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, Aug. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferries sail along the Bosporus as the sun rises in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A person walks over the completely frozen Çıldır Lake, in the east of Turkey, Nov. 3, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Runners cross the 15th July Martyrs Bridge over the Bosporus during the 43rd Intercontinental Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

