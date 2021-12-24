Pictures of the Year 2021: Turkey

A woman picks roses during the start of the annual rose harvest at the Gulsha Cosmetics production facility, June 1, 2021, in Isparta, Turkey. Isparta, known as the "land of roses," produces 60% of the world's rose harvest and exports products all over the world. Rose oil, said to have anti-aging effects, has seen a large increase in demand from global luxury brands primarily in France and China. The harvest lasts a month and occurs every year between May and June. In the past two years, COVID-19 and extreme drought conditions in Turkey have hurt the annual harvest with production down approximately 30%. Although the coronavirus affected local shops and tourist numbers, many producers of rose-related products saw an increase in online sales during the pandemic.

(Getty Images)