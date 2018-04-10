Sokak Festivali to bring people together in Istanbul

Organized under the sponsorship of CarrefourSA, Sokak Festivali (Street Festival) invites you to be part of the streets at KüçükÇiftlik Park on April 14 and 15.

All street tastes, entertainment, music, art, sports, fashion, plays and workshops will come together at Sokak Festivali for two days.

Festival Fun

Sokak Festivali will include street entertainment, such as skateboarding, roller-skating, skipping rope, fire twirling and poi, and much more at KüçükÇiftlik Park.

Delicious Street Tastes

The most delicious tastes of the Turkish and world cuisine will take their places at the festival. Foods that you can find on the streets, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, fish sandwiches, kokoretsi, mussels, döner kebabs and healthy snacks, will be available.

Shopping at Marketplace

Sokak Festivali will open a marketplace where attendees can shop the jewelry and clothes booths. The designers at the marketplace will give you with an unforgettable shopping experience.

Best Music at Sokak Festivali

Highly-anticipated performances by some of the most popular musicians in the city will be at the Sokak Festivali. Kalben,with her pure voice and most-loved songs, one of the special figures of the alternative music scene Gaye Su Akyol, Jabbar, HEY!Douglas (who adapts the psychedelic, funk and soul songs of the 70s with his DJ set), reggae band Sattas and Kolektif Istanbul, blending Anatolian and Balkan music with surprises, will be performing. Besides, street artists will attend with surprise performances.

PUB Story at Sokak Festivali

The most extraordinary and interactive play, PUB Story will be at the festival so people can experience entertaining moments. For more details, you can visit Sokak Festivali's website.

We are friends and we share

After the festival has ended, leftover food will be given to street animals after being chosen by the Patika Doğa ve Yaşama Saygı Derneği (the Patika Respect to Nature and Life Foundation), Haykonfed, İyi Biri Misin? (Are You a Good Person?) and Tanısan Seversin (You Will Love If You Know) will also be in the festival area. The participant brands will grant all or some of their revenue to nongovernmental organizations.