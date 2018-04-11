Selection from imagery of Onay Akbaş on display

İş Sanat Kibele Gallery presents Onay Akbaş's "Kıyısız Dalgalar" (Waves Without Shores), a collection from the works he produced throughout his artistic life.

Born in the Fatsa district in Ordu province, Onay Akbaş found himself at Marmara University Atatürk Faculty of Education in Istanbul after painting turned into his biggest passion in life. Akbaş started his professional art life, opening his first workshop in Maltepe in 1985.

The artist went to Paris to reveal his creativeness and set off for new journeys to different places under the guidance of art. He was a passenger to himself like Hermann Hesse said, "Looking for yourself regardless of thinking where the road will end, reaching integrity inside and proceeding in an authentic way that you believe."

Producing many works in global themes, such as mice, necromancies, scarecrows, butterfly hunters, puppets, fake prophets, play-toy-power, moment and memory, existence carnival, waves and imagination, Onay Akbaş has vividness in his line and color world, which are indispensable parts of his works.

He approaches the ironic sides of life in an authentic style and his paintings are the maps of his inner world. Everything about and belonging to the human can be the artist's theme.

You meet the face of time in his paintings. The historical witness of his works, the messages that they give and depth they carry inside create new perceptions and ways of thinking for spectators.

He reminds viewers that even the most tragic events can have an ironic dimension. The artist creates authentic images which are not very innocent, with a figurative perception reaching from primitive art to graffiti. Akbaş highlighted that he discovers a new side of him with every painting that he creates.

"I believe making art is a revolt and subconscious organization in an era in which everything is consumed and forgotten in a quick world," he said.

The artist, who has opened more than 50 solo exhibitions in many countries to date and joined various group exhibitions, fairs and biennials, has many works being exhibited in special collections and museums. His latest exhibition at İş Sanat Kibele Gallery can be visited until May 5.