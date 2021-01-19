5 centuries in business: Nigeria's ancient dye pits

A little indigo, a handful of ash and time, the dye pits in Nigeria’s ancient northern city of Kano are said to be the last ones of their kind after five centuries of existence.
A craftsperson wrings cloth as he dyes it with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, Nigeria, Feb. 19, 2019.
The dye pits, founded in 1498, attracted travelers and traders from across the vast Sahel region to the Kano emirate, helping to make the city one of the most prosperous in West Africa at the time.
A craftsperson carries some of the ingredients used to make indigo dye, at the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, Nigeria.
