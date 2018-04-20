Children's festival celebrated with music at Sabancı Museum

Sabancı University's Sakıp Sabancı Museum is getting ready to celebrate April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day with rhythm workshops that will be organized on Sunday, April 22.

The workshop, which will be held under the guidance of rhythm trainer Hakan Musluoğlu, will be fun for children. Its aim is to affect children's mental and physical developments, such as self-confidence, group working ability, body coordination, self-expression and problem solving, positively in the workshop, where instruments from different places in the world will be introduced and played.

The rhythm workshop, which is open to the attendance of children who are 7 or older, will be organized in two sets at 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and is free of charge.