100 years of the republic: Portraits of Ankara's old and new faces

The before and after shots of important monuments in Türkiye's capital Ankara were brought in a single frame to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of the republic.

In this project, black and white photographs, with a portion reflected on a mobile phone screen, were recaptured from the same angle within a wide frame. The historical structures and symbols were presented side by side, showcasing their past and current conditions.

The project also includes a photograph of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk taken in the 1920s at the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

AA