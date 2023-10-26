Daily Sabah logo

100 years of the republic: Portraits of Ankara's old and new faces

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 26, 2023 1:36 pm +03 +03:00

The before and after shots of important monuments in Türkiye's capital Ankara were brought in a single frame to celebrate the centenary of the foundation of the republic.

In this project, black and white photographs, with a portion reflected on a mobile phone screen, were recaptured from the same angle within a wide frame. The historical structures and symbols were presented side by side, showcasing their past and current conditions.

The project also includes a photograph of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk taken in the 1920s at the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

AA

The photograph featuring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his colleagues together during the Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29, 1930, at the Turkish Grand National Assembly is also included in the project.

AA

The photograph of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk saluting soldiers in front of Ankara Palas in 1930 is also included.

AA

AA

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's remains being transferred to Anıtkabir in 1953 is another famous shot in the exhibition.

AA

The photograph taken in 1962 of Ankara Radio House is also included.

AA

The photograph of veterans visiting Anıtkabir in 1974 on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Ankara becoming the capital is also featured.

AA

The photograph taken in 1975 of the central bank's building located in Ulus, Ankara, is also included.

AA

The photograph of the ceremony at Ankara Train Station welcoming the Military Academy Student Regiment, which completed its training at İzmir Menteş Camp in 1978, is also included.

AA

The photograph of the Ethnography Museum in Ankara undergoing restoration work in 1982 is also included.

AA

