Young Mishlawi on the rise

Tarik Mishlawi, a 21-year-old American-Portuguese artist, is a real global citizen because of his Middle Eastern roots and the number of countries he has lived in to date. The artist continuously looks for new rhythms inspired by cultures around the world.

Inspired by mostly rap and R&B, Mishlawi started his music career in 2016. His debut song "All Night" with its Latin and authentic rap feel has been watched more than 7 million times on YouTube.

After his impressive debut, he sustained his success with the singles "Always on My Mind," "Boohoo ft. Richie Campbell" and "Limbo."

In his latest extended play, he presents new songs alongside previous singles.

After participating in many festivals last year following his success in Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, Mishlawi continues to wow audiences with unforgettable moments thanks to his energetic performances and concerts.