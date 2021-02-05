Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up night sky

Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020.
Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021.
