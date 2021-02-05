Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up night sky

Feb 05, 2021 11:55 am +03 +03:00

Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, sent lava rocks flying into the air Feb. 3 and left orange streams oozing down the slopes, illuminating the night sky.

Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The lava flowed into an uninhabited valley while some ash blew over some of the nearby towns.

The large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

While there were no risks for the local population, Etna's activity is closely watched.

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small village of Fornazzo under the volcano, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mount Etna looming over the city of Catania, Italy, Dec. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Wind sweeps ash and lava from Mount Etna as seen from the small village of Fornazzo at the foot of the volcano, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from a church in the small village of Fornazzo at the foot of the volcano, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.