Artist depicts dramas through tale-like creations

Cistern Galleries at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University's Tophane-i Amire Cultural and Art Center is hosting Ömer Yiğit Aral's "Sleep of Paradise" exhibition.

Created with different and detailed techniques, blended with mythology, theology and reality of the present, works of Aral, who is one of the most important representatives of fantastic realistic art in Turkey, will meet spectators after a long time.

The artist, who tries to describe the drama of people about the recent past and the present with a tale-like language without any politic reference, hides his existence consciously between his spectators and paintings.

He creates integrity in the context of the relation between style and content with his authentic technique and makes his spectators face the drama of humanity that is confronted in media every day in present Turkey with metaphoric and allegoric references without an agitation.

Focusing especially on the disappearance of innocence, the artist produces his latest works in this line in the recent period.

The works of a tale-like visuality by Ömer Yiğit Aral can be seen until June 3.