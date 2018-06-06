Father's Day at iconic museum

Pera Museum celebrates Father's Day with a special series of events and discounts. In this context, the museum will host all male visitors who want to see "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure," "Shaken Image" and collection exhibitions for free of charge on Sunday, June 17. They can also visit the exhibitions titled "Intersecting Worlds: Ambassadors and Painters," "Anatolian Weights and Measures" and "Coffee Break: The Adventure of Coffee in Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics," which are selected from the collections of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation.

Pera Education will also prepare children and fathers for the most entertaining beach play with the "We are Designing a Rocket with My Father" workshop, which will be organized free of charge.

Gifts for fathers

In Pera Museum's Artshop, custom design products that are produced with the inspiration of the Suna and İnanç Foundation collections and periodic exhibitions, and all publications, will be available for sale at a 15 percent discount between June 12 and 17.

On Father's Day, the Pera Cafe will offer 15 percent discount to those who want to try its delicious menu, as well.

Pera Museum will be closed only on June 15, the first day of Eid-al Fitr.