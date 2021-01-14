Bulgarian Kukeri Festival: Make the bad spirits go away!

In western Bulgaria, performers wearing frightening masks and sometimes bizarre costumes dance around bonfires, shaking loud copper bells in the hope of driving out the bad spirits and bringing good health and fertility ahead of the coming of spring. But this year the vibrant dances mostly targeted a new threat: the coronavirus.

A Kukeri dancer is silhouetted against a bonfire during the Kukeri Festival, also known as the Surva Festival, in the village of Kosharevo, Bulgaria, Jan. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)