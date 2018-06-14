Contemporary Istanbul gathers latest purchases of prominent collectors

Contemporary Istanbul's art fair will welcome art lovers with a brand new exhibition which will be curated by Hasan Bülent Kahraman. The "Recent Acquisitions I/Collectors' Stories" will present the latest art works acquired by the most special collectors of Turkey. The exhibition will include the latest purchased works of art by Turkey's leading collectors and will run from Sept. 20 to 23.

The exhibition, which consists of nearly 60 contemporary works of art from 25 collections, and will inspire future collectors as it will not only bring together "last purchases," it will also bring in gallery managers who will visit Contemporary Istanbul and participate in the exhibition.

"Recent Acquisitions I" will also showcase trends and movements followed by collectors in Turkey.

The exhibition will present and document the current contemporary art scene and provide a better understanding of the latest art purchase market in Turkey and offer collectors the chance to present their aesthetic approach. At the same time, the exhibition will open the epochal changes today of art collectors in Turkey to debate. Thus, for the first time in Turkey, the world of collectors will be opened to the public.

"Recent Acquisitions I" will be transformed into a bookby the Contemporary Istanbul Arts, Culture and Education Foundation (ÇİV) after the exhibition. The book will be a first in the world of art and publishing. The book will present the areas of interest, movements and trends in contemporary art, followed by the collectors and will be sold abroad as an international source of information.

The exhibition will be exhibiting pieces acquired by some of the most important collectors of the country including Leyla Alaton, Lucien Arkas, Mehmet Ali Bakanay, Rezzan Benar

dete, Selman Bilal, Yunus Büyükkuşoğlu, Banu / Hakan Çarmıklı, Suzan Sabancı Dinçer, Saruhan Doğan, Tansa Mermerci Ekşioğlu, Sevda / Can Elgiz, Sarp Evliyagil, Özlem / Naim Gençoğlu, Asuman / Hüsnü Güreli, İrem / Sina Kınay, Hatice / Ferit Meriçten, Ömer Özyürek, Leyla Pekin, Ali Selçuk, Erol Tabanca, Örge/Şahin Tulga, Agah Uğur, Ayşe Umur, Şebnem / Mahmut Ünlü and Tony Ventura.

'Collector's Stories' exhibition

The "Collector's Stories" exhibition, organized by Contemporary Istanbul for the 11th time in 2016 had brought together for the first time 120 works of art from 60 contemporary art collections of Turkey. At the "Collectors' Stories" works of art collectors chose from their own collections were presented at the exhibition area and received great interest. The exhibition was transformed into a book titled "Collectors' Stories" in 2017.