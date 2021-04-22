In photos: Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia

More than 1,700 people were detained by police at rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in dozens of cities across Russia, an independent monitor reported Thursday.
A protester wearing a face mask takes part in a demonstration in support of Navalny outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, April 21, 2021.
Thousands of people took to the streets Wednesday evening to demand freedom and proper medical attention for Navalny, who has been on hunger strike for three weeks in a penal colony outside Moscow.
A woman holds a poster saying "Against Putin. Against fascism. Freedom to Navalny" during an opposition rally in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2021.
Opposition supporters attend a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2021.
