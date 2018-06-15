'In Pursuit of the Present' at Istanbul Modern's temporary space

Istanbul Modern, which will continue its activities in Beyoğlu until the new museum building in Karaköy is completed, opened their temporary space with a new collection titled "In Pursuit of the Present." Istanbul Modern can be visited during Eid al-Fitr except the first day of the Eid.

In the exhibition, Istanbul Modern focuses on human conditions in today's world. The exhibition features works that explore the relationship between humans and cities, nature, and between their own selves and their physical environment in historical, social and personal contexts.

Identity, body, gender politics, construction and destruction periods, nature and human relations are examined through the works at the exhibition, created by various intersecting and interrelating thematic strands.

Thirty three artists from different regions

In the exhibition, 42 works of 33 artists comprising of paintings, statues, installations, videos and patterns take place. They focus on the dynamics of human relationship with the physical environment. The self-searching of people who struggle with the destructive dimensions of different changes and their relationship with their subconscious are an important axis of the exhibition.

Dealing with the city and its architecture, conceived by humans to create ideal living spaces, the exhibition explores the relationship with city-dwellers, while at the same time drawing attention to the consequences of constructing and dominating natural life. It points to how the taming and domestication of nature brings about destruction, and the consequences of destroying social heritage handed down through generations. Visitors can see works which handle gender roles and female issues in various dimensions in the exhibition, as well.

Curated by Öykü Özsoy, Deniz Pehlivaner and Ümit Mesci, from the curatorial team of Istanbul Modern, the exhibition features the works of Murat Akagündüz, Rasim Aksan, Alaettin Aksoy, Deniz Aktaş, Peter Anders, Mehtap Baydu, Ramazan Bayrakoğlu, Sabri Berkel, Taner Ceylan, Adnan Çoker, Burhan Doğançay, Olafur Eliasson, Tracey Emin, İnci Eviner, Mehmet Güleryüz, Balkan Naci İslimyeli, Hüsamettin Koçan, Azade Köker, Maro Michalakakos, Sarah Morris, Hans Op de Beeck, Angel Otero, Kemal Önsoy, İrfan Önürmen, Necla Rüzgar, Sarkis, Güneş Terkol, Canan Tolon, TUNCA, Ömer Uluç, Zhan Wang, Nil Yalter and Jerome Zonder.