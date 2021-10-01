Daily Sabah logo

Lava spilling into sea makes for more ground in Spain's La Palma

by Agencies Oct 01, 2021 12:05 pm +03 +03:00

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean has already covered more than 25 acres at sea within 36 hours, experts said.

The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma, Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Instituto Espanol de Oceanografria/IEO-CSIC)

Since the eruption began on Sept. 19, the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes, while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses, businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations.

Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption, Sept. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An officer of the Canarian police checks his mobile phone while controlling access following the eruption of a volcano, in Tacande de Arriba, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A composite image shows a satellite image of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, after it reached the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 30, 2021, overlaid on an earlier daytime satellite image taken on Aug. 17, 2021, to provide context of where the lava is flowing.

(2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption, Sept. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People watch lava flowing after the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tijarafe, Spain, Sept. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava flows toward the city as seen from Tijarafe, Sept. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches the Atlantic ocean in Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma, Sept. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma early on Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Lava and smoke rise following the eruption, in Todoque, Spain, Sept. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava flows and smoke rises during sunrise following the eruption, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Lava flows on the Canary Island of La Palma, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, Sept. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A sign that reads "except neighbors" is seen as lava flows (rear) following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in La Laguna, Spain, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Lava flows and smoke rises, as seen from Tazacorte Port, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma early, Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A car is seen covered of ashes in El Paso, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

