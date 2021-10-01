Lava spilling into sea makes for more ground in Spain's La Palma

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean has already covered more than 25 acres at sea within 36 hours, experts said.

The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma, Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Instituto Espanol de Oceanografria/IEO-CSIC)