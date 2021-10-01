Lava spilling into sea makes for more ground in Spain's La Palma

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean has already covered more than 25 acres at sea within 36 hours, experts said.
The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte on the Canary island of La Palma, Sept. 30, 2021.
Since the eruption began on Sept. 19, the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes, while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses, businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations.
Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption, Sept. 29, 2021.
A composite image shows a satellite image of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, after it reached the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 30, 2021, overlaid on an earlier daytime satellite image taken on Aug. 17, 2021, to provide context of where the lava is flowing.
