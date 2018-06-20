9th International Istanbul Opera Festival begins tomorrow

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the 9th International Istanbul Opera festival will be held between June 21 and July 7.

The event will host a number of famous performers for the first time in Turkey's biggest metropolis. Nearly 12,000 spectators were expected to attend the festival.

Some of the performances at the festival will include masterpieces like "Die Entführung aus dem Serail" (The Abduction from the Seraglio), "La Traviata" (The Fallen Woman) and "Zorba the Greek."

Meanwhile, Soprano Nino Machaidze, a student of La Scala and Leyla Gencer, will perform for Istanbul's art lovers at a gala concert at Zorlu Performing Art Center (PSM) tomorrow.

Machaidze will be accompanied by Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra and Choir under the baton of conductor, Antonio Pirolli.

Machaidze was born and raised in Tbilisi, Georgia. The artist joined Tbilisi State Conservatory at the age of seven and earned great successes at an early age.

She was accepted by Milan's famous Accademia Teatro Alla Scala (La Scala Theatre Academy). The young artist got some great opportunities at the school where she also had the chance to work with Leyla Gencer.

She was Gencer's most successful student. Winning Leyla Gencer Voice Competition in 2006, the artist performed the leading role in "La Fille du Regiment" (The Daughter of Regiment) by Gaetano Donizetti at La Scala in the same year.

She started to be recognized as one of La Scala stars after her success in the role of "Lauretta" in Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi."The soprano started her international career and was acclaimed for her performance in Charles Gounod's "Romeo et Juliette," under the conductorship of Riccardo Chailly in Salzburg Festival.

She has since performed Berlin, Munich, Los Angeles, Brussels, Salzburg and in different cities across France and Italy. She has also performed at many famous opera houses, including the Wiener Staatsoper (The Vienna State Opera), the Verona Arena, the Real Teatro di San Carlo and the Deutsche Oper Berlin.