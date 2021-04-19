Photographers reflect on pandemic, marking 3 million deaths worldwide

Hassan Khabir (L), 31, Ali Rahimi (C), 53, and Mohammad Hossein Khoshnazar, 18, volunteer clerics wearing protective clothing, prepare the body of a 59-year-old man who died from COVID-19 for burial on the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Dec. 19, 2020. Associated Press photographer Ebrahim Noroozi says of the image: “I was filled with so much grief and sorrow; seeing the body of that dead man in such a cold and darkroom that I could not even raise my camera to take a picture” at first. “But the devotion and sacrifice of the three volunteers,” who have buried some 500 bodies, “are the rays of hope ... We should still stay hopeful.”

(AP Photo)