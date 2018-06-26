Art platform urges fresh graduates to apply

Turkey's new generation artist platform, BASE, continues bringing together the works of young graduate artists from around the world, to Istanbul. Last year, it introduced 116 works of art from 108 new graduate artists from 31 universities in 20 cities, and welcomed 12,000 visitors. The second BASE event is to take place from Dec. 19 to 23, 2018.

Aiming to introduce newly graduate artists to the art world, creative industries, media and to art lovers, BASE's aim is to support the transformation of these candidates from graduation to professional art life, and offer direction along with helping accelerate their careers. Shedding light on the new generation of artists in Turkey, BASE has taken upon the mission of acting as an intermediary in galleries, for collectors, art lovers and creative industries to discover these young talents.

BASE is accepting applications for 2018 graduates. The application process, which started May 1 will end July 1. The applications will be open to graduates of undergraduate and graduate studies in animation, print, glass, graphic design, architecture, painting, ceramic, video and art teaching. Applicants will be able to apply to BASE with three different samples of works.

Renowned names from Turkey and the world are part of the selection committee this year. They are author/critic/curator Ali Akay, Ahmet Elhan, author/critic Arie Amaya-Akkermans, Aslı Altay, Arter curator Başak Doğa Temur, Burçak Bingöl, Dirimart Director Ceren Erdem, Galeri Nev Ankara Director Deniz Artun, Hale Tenger, Huma Kabakcı, EKAV/Education Culture and Research Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors İnci Aksoy, Mehmet Güleryüz, New York-based Residency Unlimited's founder Nathalie Angles, Guggenheim UBS Global Map curator Sara Reza, Seyhun Topuz, Şener Özmen and Yunus Büyükkuşoğlu.

Derya Yücel will be curated the exhibition. Yücel is a curator, art critique, academic and a member of the Board of Directors for AICA Turkey (International Art Critics Foundation).

Bringing together 75 speakers in more than 30 panels over the past year, BASE Talks will continue bringing together the art world this year as well.

For more information on BASE check out their website.