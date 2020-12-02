Daily Sabah logo

Floods, quakes and fires: Natural disasters of 2020

by DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES Dec 02, 2020 11:39 am +03 +03:00

A firefighter carries a hose as buildings burn in the Skyhawk Park neighborhood of East Santa Rosa during wildfires in Sonoma County, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (16,187 square kilometers) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year. California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone on Oct. 4, with about two months still left in the fire season.

(AP Photo)

A car is crushed by falling debris after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22, 2020. The strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic.

(AP Photo)

The new activity of the Sinabung volcano released eruptions and volcanic material in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 15, 2020. Several villages and agricultural land around the Sinabung volcano were showered with volcanic ash that disturbed breathing.

(Getty Images)

Swans swim across a flooded meadow on the banks of the Moselle, Burgen, Germany, March 6, 2020. Due to the flooding, navigation on the middle Moselle was suspended.

(Getty Images)

Strong winds blow large puffs of foam off the sea and into the streets of Sea Point in Cape Town, South Africa, July 13, 2020. It was reported that a cold front and gale-force winds hit the Western Cape and brought waves of sea forms along the Sea Point shoreline.

(Getty Images)

Rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building in Elaziğ, Turkey, Jan. 26, 2020. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake injured more than 1,600 people and left some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings.

(Getty Images)

Fires burn on farmland and smoke covers the horizon across the Pantanal Wetlands in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 11, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire in the Pantanal wetlands region near Pocon, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2020. In July, the number of fires burning in the Pantanal, which spans about 210,000 square kilometers (81,100 square miles), reached the highest for the month since data started being collected in 1998.

(Getty Images)

An aerial view of flooded houses after Typhoon Vamco hit Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, the Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020. The Cagayan Valley region in the northern Philippines saw its worst flooding in 48 years after a dam released massive amounts of rainwater brought about by Typhoon Vamco. The country continued to reel from the widespread destruction caused by this year's deadliest cyclone which has killed at least 67 people.

(Getty Images)

Rescuers use an excavator to search for survivors at a landslide site of Huangmei County in Huanggang, Hubei province, China, July 8, 2020. The landslide caused by heavy rain buried nine people in Hubei province. Seven people were found dead after the landslide.

(Getty Images)

An aerial view of buildings surrounded by floodwater at Hekou village after torrential rains in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 9, 2020. Rainstorms have hit South China, south of the Yangtze River region, and Guizhou province since the beginning of June, according to the National Meteorological Center.

(Getty Images)

A vehicle lies buried under landslide debris following heavy rainfall at Lal Doongri area in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Aug. 21, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Submerged vehicles are seen along the tangential of the town after a storm in Palermo, Italy, July 15, 2020. The storm threw the city into a panic with the meteorology station registering more than 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) of rain within a few minutes.

(Getty Images)

An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged home surrounded by water in Little Chenier, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2020. Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27, bringing rain and high winds to the southeast region of the state, with wind speeds reaching 150 mph (240 kph) and a 9-12 foot (2.7-3.7 meter) storm surge.

(Getty Images)

A search and rescue team works at the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Haishen in Shiiba, Japan, Sept. 8, 2020. Typhoon Haishen passed the western coast of Japan's Kyushu region on the night of Sept. 6 and early Sept. 7, leaving two people dead and four others missing.

(Getty Images)

A wallaby is seen on burnt bushland on Kangaroo Island, Australia, Jan. 19, 2020. Australia witnessed its worst bushfires in January.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial drone view of cars driving on a flooded road as the River Conwy bursts its banks in Llanrwst, Wales, Oct. 30, 2020. Authorities issued yellow weather warnings for high wind and rain as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta approached North Wales.

(Getty Images)

Emergency services personnel search a collapsed, eight-story building for survivors after a powerful earthquake struck, in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 1, 2020. More than 115 people were killed and more than 800 injured after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea off the coast of Turkey's Izmir province on Oct. 30. More than 20 buildings were destroyed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city.

(Getty Images)

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, Nov. 19, 2020.

Damage is seen after a violent storm hit the town of Bitti, causing the deaths of three people and destroying homes, businesses and cars, in Nuoro, Italy, Nov. 28, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Houses remain underwater after the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Iota, in San Manuel, Honduras, Nov. 20, 2020. After hitting the Colombian Islands of Providencia and San Andres, Hurricane Iota made landfall in Haulover, Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm and made its way through Honduras and El Salvador, causing landslides and floods and destroying trees and houses.

(Getty Images)

Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to a record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya, Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, the Philippines, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

