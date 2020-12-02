Floods, quakes and fires: Natural disasters of 2020

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (16,187 square kilometers) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year. California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone on Oct. 4, with about two months still left in the fire season.
Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire in the Pantanal wetlands region near Pocon, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2020. In July, the number of fires burning in the Pantanal, which spans about 210,000 square kilometers (81,100 square miles), reached the highest for the month since data started being collected in 1998.
An aerial view of flooded houses after Typhoon Vamco hit Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, the Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020. The Cagayan Valley region in the northern Philippines saw its worst flooding in 48 years after a dam released massive amounts of rainwater brought about by Typhoon Vamco. The country continued to reel from the widespread destruction caused by this year's deadliest cyclone which has killed at least 67 people.
An aerial view of buildings surrounded by floodwater at Hekou village after torrential rains in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 9, 2020. Rainstorms have hit South China, south of the Yangtze River region, and Guizhou province since the beginning of June, according to the National Meteorological Center.
An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged home surrounded by water in Little Chenier, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2020. Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27, bringing rain and high winds to the southeast region of the state, with wind speeds reaching 150 mph (240 kph) and a 9-12 foot (2.7-3.7 meter) storm surge.
Emergency services personnel search a collapsed, eight-story building for survivors after a powerful earthquake struck, in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 1, 2020. More than 115 people were killed and more than 800 injured after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea off the coast of Turkey's Izmir province on Oct. 30. More than 20 buildings were destroyed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city.
Houses remain underwater after the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Iota, in San Manuel, Honduras, Nov. 20, 2020. After hitting the Colombian Islands of Providencia and San Andres, Hurricane Iota made landfall in Haulover, Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm and made its way through Honduras and El Salvador, causing landslides and floods and destroying trees and houses.
