Floods, quakes and fires: Natural disasters of 2020

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena, California, U.S., Sept. 27, 2020. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (16,187 square kilometers) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year. California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone on Oct. 4, with about two months still left in the fire season.

(AP Photo)