SALT to hold tea ceremony with David Bernstein

Artist David Bernstein will be joined by certified tea expert Ece Erel in an Obsessy ceremony.

SALT Galata invites participants to stop by anytime during the three hours to have a cup of tea blended specially for the occasion, which is to be held on July 13.

Organized in parallel to the exhibition "Bureau of Unspecified Services," the ceremony will take place around Bernstein's project "Obsessys" (2017-18), which arranges objects that look like tools which request both the artist and the viewers to imagine possible uses for. The public program will be held in English.

This undefined session of touching and talking will enable one to encounter various objects with others, as well as with themselves. Participants are encouraged to engage in discussions following their curiosity and senses, while the surrounding sculptures and collected items remain things in between; in between the known and the unknown, the familiar and the strange, and importantly, the beholder and the artist.

First in the series "Conversations" by SALT, and programmed by Sohrab Mohebbi, the exhibition "Bureau of Unspecified Services" will be on display until July 15.