PHOTO GALLERY
Verstappen wins 1st world title in Formula 1, leaving Hamilton behind

by agencies Dec 13, 2021 9:42 am +03 +03:00

Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion.

Red Bull driver Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after his win in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. drives at the Yas Marina Circuit during the second free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (C) celebrates with members of his team after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico in action during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands at the start of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12. 2021.

(AP Photo)

A spectator watches Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on screens in a former prison in Breda, southern Netherlands, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen sits in his car on the grid of the Yas Marina Circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Spectators watch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinching the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly drives at the Yas Marina Circuit during the third free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during practice for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gets ready during qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Fans watch the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during practice for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Aircraft fly over the track before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12. 2021.

(AP Photo)

Drivers pose for a family picture at the Yas Marina Circuit before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands jumps out of his car after winning the pole position for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (L) celebrates with Red Bull team chief Christian Horner (R) and his team in the pit lane after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12. 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12. 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands wins the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands kneels next to his car after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12. 2021.

(AP Photo)

