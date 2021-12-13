Verstappen wins 1st world title in Formula 1, leaving Hamilton behind

Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion.
Red Bull driver Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after his win in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2021.
