Georgian artist passionate about Turkey

Georgian artist Lela Geleishvili introduces the riches of Turkish culture to her students, reflecting the historical artistic elements of Turkey, which she is passionate about, on her paintings. Working as an art teacher at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, one of the oldest universities in Georgia for 35 years, Geleishvili has had 12 solo exhibitions to date. The art teacher is known for her interest in Turkey and Turkish culture.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the workshop of the university, Geleishvili stated that both she and her students give great importance to Turkish history and culture. The artist enriches her art with her enthusiasm of travelling. She said that she has been trying to reflect Turkey, which she often visits, in her paintings since 2010.

Geleishvili is also organizing a mutual visiting program between Georgia and Turkey, strengthening her relations with Femin Art International Women Artists Foundation, where she was invited to in Trabzon province in 2010.

She added that she holds festivals in Georgia, which her Turkish colleagues attend, and that she tries to follow events in Turkey as well. She added that had good experiences at the underwater painting festival in Fethiye district.

'Turkish history and culture are very rich'

Stating that Turkey is a rich country in terms of history, architecture and culture, Geleishvili stressed, "Turkey is prosperous with its history and cultural works. It is perfect with architectural works that were built before and during the Ottoman period."

She explained that she likes painting Istanbul and has paintings of various places, including the Hagia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, Dolmabahçe Palace and İstiklal Avenue. Adding that she also paints the modern architecture of Turkey, Geleishvili said, "I can say that I am in love with Turkey and Turkish historical works."

Reporting she has attended many group exhibitions and opened 12 solo exhibitions to date, the artist added, "The paintings of Turkey draw attention at the exhibitions that I participate in." She also shares her knowledge about Turkish history and culture with her students and tries to introduce Turkey to them. "I am trying to introduce Turkey's historical riches to my students. They also show great interest. I have taken my students to many places in Turkey. We attended various programs there. This is really important for me," the artist said.