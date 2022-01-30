Hong Kong's Lunar New Year calligraphy

In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices.

Chan King-fat, an 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes a Chinese word meaning "Good Fortune" on a "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)