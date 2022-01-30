Daily Sabah logo

Hong Kong's Lunar New Year calligraphy

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jan 30, 2022 1:44 pm +03 +03:00

In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices.

Chan King-fat, an 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes a Chinese word meaning "Good Fortune" on a "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Called “Fai Chun” in Cantonese, the banners invoke hopes of good luck, prosperity, happiness, progress in studies – whatever one's wish is for the Year of the Tiger, which starts on Tuesday.

Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," featuring cute images of tigers created by artist Edith Ho, sell at HK$60 ($7.7) each, in Hong Kong, Jan. 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Chan King-fat, 80, perched on a plastic stool on a busy sidewalk in the Causeway Bay shopping district.

(AP Photo)

Using a tiny folding table as his easel, Chan King-fat writes in delicate strokes on strips of red paper.

(AP Photo)

“For some businessmen, they want me to write ‘booming business.' But usually, people want me to write ‘welcome good fortune,’” he said.

A customer purchases a "Fai Chun," created by Chan King-fat in Hong Kong, Jan. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Chan's work hung on makeshift strings. He sells the banners for HK$35 ($4.50). He has been doing so for more than a decade.

Customers wait on a stairway as Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, writes "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Many are well-known phrases, while others are inventive, crafted to reflect the concerns of the times. Customers hang the banners around their front door and other doorways in their homes.

Hayley Au poses for a photograph after writing a "Fai Chun" with Chinese characters reading "Good Fortune" traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$250 each ($32), Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Dereck Kwok, an 83-year-old calligraphy artist, teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Dereck Kwok, (L), teaches his customer Hayley Au to write "Fai Chun," Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Calligraphy artists Josiah Lo, (R), 81, and Chung, 90, write "Fai Chun," in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Traditional decorations featuring Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," created by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu, are displayed for sale in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Dereck Kwok shows his "Fai Chun" that says "Happiness arriving at your Door," in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "Fai Chun," featuring a cute image of tiger is designed by calligraphy artist Raymond Siu in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Derek Chan, a calligraphy artist, creates "Fai Chun," in Hong Kong, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

