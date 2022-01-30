Hong Kong's Lunar New Year calligraphy

In the runup to the Lunar New Year, calligraphers set up on the streets of Hong Kong to write ink-brush phrases on traditional red paper banners for homes and offices.
Chan King-fat, an 80-year-old calligraphy artist writes a Chinese word meaning "Good Fortune" on a "Fai Chun," traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, in Hong Kong on Jan. 27, 2022.
Called “Fai Chun” in Cantonese, the banners invoke hopes of good luck, prosperity, happiness, progress in studies – whatever one's wish is for the Year of the Tiger, which starts on Tuesday.
Traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, "Fai Chun," featuring cute images of tigers created by artist Edith Ho, sell at HK$60 ($7.7) each, in Hong Kong, Jan. 11, 2022.
Many are well-known phrases, while others are inventive, crafted to reflect the concerns of the times. Customers hang the banners around their front door and other doorways in their homes.
Hayley Au poses for a photograph after writing a "Fai Chun" with Chinese characters reading "Good Fortune" traditional decorations with Chinese calligraphy, which sell for HK$250 each ($32), Hong Kong on Jan. 26, 2022.
