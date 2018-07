'Art Market' offers art for affordable prices

Anna Laudel Contemporary has been hosting a summer exhibition that features the works of local and foreign artists in its collection. In addition, it is presenting "Art Market" at the Art Shop entrance floor.

With paintings, statues and photos, Art Market features works by Peter Alasztics, Mutlu Başkaya, Malik Bulut, Ramazan Can, Özlem Can, A.G. Ehsan, Tuğçe Diri, Swaantje Güntzel, İrem Hatipoğlu, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Sebastian Klug, Ekin Su Koç, Jan Kuck, Serkan Küçüközcü, Hakan Kürklü, Mihriban Mihrap, Kim Young Moon, Felekşan Onar, Mustafa Özkan, Doruk Paksoy, Brigitte Spiegeler, Sevincy, Süleyman Saim Tekcan, Tina Varon, Hanefi Yeter and Serpil Yeter. Works by Elvira Bach, Bert Stern, Flora Borsi, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Gazi Sansoy and Ramazan Can are also presented.

"Art Market," which enables art lovers to buy works of art at affordable prices, and the exhibition can be visited until Aug. 12.