Course of transition from analog to digital photography on exhibit

Istanbul Modern Photography Gallery, which continues its activities in Beyoğlu district while the construction work at the new museum in Karaköy district is completed, presents its exhibition "Points of View" to visitors. The exhibition is comprised of exploratory works in the field of photography from the 1960s to present.

The exhibition "Points of View" brings together the works of six artists from different generations who rethink composition, material and subject matter. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the photographs at the exhibition for the first time.

As these artists reshaped the boundaries of traditional photography, they also witnessed the upending process of analogue photography that accompanied the emergence of digital photography. Testing the possibilities of a new visual language by using digital images, the artists produced works that put analogue and digital photography side by side. As a result, although it appeared that digital photography outdated analogue photography, they continued to produce images that combined them both. Curated by Demet Yıldız, a selection of 25 works from the Istanbul Modern Photography Collection, created by photography artists Ali Alışır, Ani Çelik Arevyan, Orhan Cem Çetin, Murat Germen, Şahin Kaygun and Boris Mikhailov, aims to examine the photography of our times through a perspective that takes into account the past and present.