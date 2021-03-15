Daily Sabah logo

On-again, off-again Ukrainian couple spends weeks handcuffed

by REUTERS Mar 15, 2021 4:00 pm +03 +03:00

A Ukrainian couple found the solution to their on-again-off-again relationship: Handcuffing themselves to each other.

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

(Reuters Photo)

Tired of the frequent break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to keep them together. On Valentine's Day, they decided to put on the shackles and stay cuffed for three months, documenting the experience on social media.

Pustovitova applies makeup as Kudlay uses his mobile phone in their apartment.

(Reuters Photo)

Pustovitova wasn't thrilled about the idea initially but changed her mind soon after.

The couple has breakfast in their apartment.

(Reuters Photo)

They have been sharing their handcuffed life on social media and have even been invited to talk shows.

Kudlay and Pustovitova use a hairdryer to dry a pair of jeans.

(Reuters Photo)

The couple smokes a cigarette in the cold Ukrainian winter.

(Reuters Photo)

Pustovitova helps Kudlay put on a jacket before heading out.

(Reuters Photo)

Pustovitova washes the dishes as Kudlay stands next to her.

(Reuters Photo)

Kudlay hugs Pustovitova from behind and gives her a peck on the cheek.

(Reuters Photo)

The couple enjoying a walk on a street in Kharkiv.

(Reuters Photo)

The two put on socks simultaneously.

(Reuters Photo)

The two enjoy a cup of coffee in a cafe in their city.

(Reuters Photo)

Kudlay shaves as Pustovitova stands next to him.

(Reuters Photo)

The couple shops at a supermarket.

(Reuters Photo)

