On-again, off-again Ukrainian couple spends weeks handcuffed

A Ukrainian couple found the solution to their on-again-off-again relationship: Handcuffing themselves to each other.
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Tired of the frequent break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to keep them together. On Valentine's Day, they decided to put on the shackles and stay cuffed for three months, documenting the experience on social media.
Pustovitova applies makeup as Kudlay uses his mobile phone in their apartment.
