Turkey's first Forro festival at bomontiada

One of the most popular art venues in Istanbul, bomontiada will host the first international Forro festival in Turkey in August. In the Forro a la Turca Festival, beginner, intermediate and advanced level training will be provided in three classes on Aug. 11-12 from 12:00 p.m. to 04:45 p.m. for those who want to learn the entertaining and joyous Forro dance from northeast Brazil.

Classes will be run by important trainers who have introduced the spirit of Forro to the world, such as Enrique Matos, Marion Lima, Anax Caracol, Wellington Figueiredo, Helio Faria, Rudolfo Batista and Sarah Lein.

After the training is completed, Bomontiada Avlu will present shows with the participants accompanied by Brazilian musicians until 09:00 p.m. Fabiano Santana, who spreads the passion of Forro with the accordion in Europe, will give a concert at 09.00 p.m. on Aug. 11 - free of charge.