Ash blankets Indonesia villages after volcano eruption

Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru in Indonesia, triggering panic among villagers. Falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain in Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java.

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters