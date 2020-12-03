Daily Sabah logo

Ash blankets Indonesia villages after volcano eruption

Dec 03, 2020 3:53 pm +03 +03:00

Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru in Indonesia, triggering panic among villagers. Falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain in Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java.

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

A rescue worker uses his radio next to a lava flow area following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2020.

AFP Photo

Villagers check their agricultural land, which was affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2020.

AFP Photo

Rescue workers stand next to a lava flow area following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2020.

AFP Photo

A general view shows a steaming stream caused by a lava flow following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

AFP Photo

Villagers gather to check the damage caused by lava flows following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

AFP Photo

People look at the flow of volcanic ash being carried by the water following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2020.

AFP Photo

A villager checks agricultural land that was affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2020.

AFP Photo

People stand near a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

People are seen in a middle of a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

Animals are seen dead after being exposed to volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

People are seen on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

Villagers gather to check the damage caused by lava flows following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

AFP Photo

People are seen on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

A general view of a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020.

Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq via Reuters

