Monir Farmanfarmaian at the Irish Museum of Modern Art

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) will present "Sunset, Sunrise," a major solo exhibition of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, between Aug. 10 and Nov. 25. With over 70 works on display encompassing a multitude of artistic genres that demonstrate the artist's practice, "Sunset, Sunrise" is the largest exhibition of Farmanfarmaian's work to date and her first solo exhibition in Ireland.

"Sunset, Sunrise" draws on the diversity of the artist's practice over a period of four decades. The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to rediscover the breathtakingly kaleidoscopic nature of Farmanfarmaian's 1970s sculptures and to encounter drawings and jewelry, and previously unseen embroidery and collages from the 1980s, alongside new pen and ink drawings, fresh from her studio in Iran. The exhibition incorporates the poetry, music, fashion and interiors that the artist influenced and was influenced by.

"Irish and Iranians share a love of poetry in their cultures. My poetry is in my art, and I am honored to share it in this IMMA exhibition," said Farmanfarmaian on her latest exhibition.

"Sunset, Sunrise" is organized by IMMA in collaboration with the Sharjah Art Foundation and the United Arab Emirates. The exhibition will travel to the Sharjah Art Foundation in 2019.

Exhibition Program

In conjunction with the exhibition preview of "Sunset, Sunrise," producer, journalist and activist Aziz Isham, grandson of Farmanfarmaian, presents an introduction to the rich cultural and artistic diversity of Farmanfarmaian's practice over a period of 40 years. Isham's lecture provides a personal perspective on some of the most defining movements that have shaped and influenced his grandmother's life and work. This talk, which will be held on Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m., will be followed by the official launch.

Rachael Gilbourne will present an insightful walkthrough of the exhibition on Sept. 21 between 1:15 and 2 p.m.

On Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., artist Roxana Manouchehri will reflect on the craft, skills and artistic traditions of her native country Iran in the context of the exhibition "Sunset, Sunrise." Manouchehri's response explores the merging of traditional Persian techniques with contemporary abstraction that Farmanfarmaian not only pioneered but continues to influence on a subsequent generation of artists. Taking the form of an exhibition walk through, this talk looks at geometrical patterns and its roots in mathematics, repetition and spirituality, derived from 15th century Persian architecture and decorative mirror work.