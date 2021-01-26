Daily Sabah logo

'Topa garane': Turkish version of baseball

by DAILY SABAH Jan 26, 2021 12:34 pm +03 +03:00

People in eastern Turkey enjoy a baseball game known as "topa garane" during the winter.

(AA Photo)

The game, also known as "guhsegi” and “topa kille” in Van, Şırnak and Hakkari provinces, attracts the young and old alike.

(AA Photo)

It is played by two teams of six players in a snow-covered area with a stick and a ball made of horsehair and is one of the favorite games of locals passed down from generation to generation.

(AA Photo)

First, the two teams of at least six people are selected. There is one player from each team at the point where the shot is made.

(AA Photo)

Players of both teams then compete with each other to reach the target first and get the ball.

(AA Photo)

Residents of Göründü, a neighborhood with a population of nearly 1,000 in Gevaş district in Van province, also play the game in their free time in winter.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

