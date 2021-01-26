'Topa garane': Turkish version of baseball

The game, also known as "guhsegi” and “topa kille” in Van, Şırnak and Hakkari provinces, attracts the young and old alike.
Residents of Göründü, a neighborhood with a population of nearly 1,000 in Gevaş district in Van province, also play the game in their free time in winter.
