'International Literary Complex' at Kuleli Military High School

Renowned names of the arts and literature world recently came together for a workshop in Istanbul. They discussed a museum and cultural project planned for the city's defunct Kuleli Military High School.

The workshop, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, suggested that a part of Kuleli Military High School be transformed into an "International Literary Complex."

If approved, the complex will welcome writers from all around the world for workshops. The literary center will also translate the notable works of Turkish Literature into different languages. It will also promote literary works on Istanbul and Turkey.

The Kuleli Military High School was closed down after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. The historic 19th-century building was later handed over to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The ministry recently detailed a number projects for the building, including turning it into a museum and a literary complex.

If the proposal for the literary complex, as suggested by the Istanbul Culture Workshop is accepted, the city will have an institution of international cultural value. The complex will enhance the city's position in the world literary scene. It may also be used by famous literary figures when they come to Istanbul for artistic purposes.

The authors visiting Turkey under this project will visit Istanbul's historical and cultural landmarks for a week, come together students and appear as guests on television programs.

In addition, writers and publishers will meet to create an important market for translation agreements.