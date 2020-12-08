Daily Sabah logo

Christmas desserts from around the world

by DAILY SABAH Dec 08, 2020 1:04 pm +03 +03:00

Germany

Stollen
Sometimes called Christstollen this cake has lots of dried or candied fruit in it and is traditionally coated in icing sugar. Sometimes a thick piece of marzipan is added to it as well

Lebkuchen
Close to gingerbread cookies, this cake is done in many different ways. Nürnberger Lebkuchen as pictured here are baked similar to cookies but have a cakey structure.

Netherlands

Banketstaaf
This dessert is made out of puff pastry and marzipan in a shape of a log that gets cut into smaller pieces and sometimes covered in sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Philippines

Bibingka

A rice cake also prevalent in Indonesia and cooked in leaves over a clay pot. It is usually enjoyed at breakfast during the holiday season.

France

Buche de Noel

Literally a Yule log cake, it is made out of sponge cake and chocolate buttercream and covered with decorations.

United Kingdom

Christmas Pudding

It resembles more a cake than a traditional pudding and is served usually as part of a holiday dinner. It is also known as plum pudding.

Hungary

Beigli

A dense poppy seed roll made with bread dough. Sometimes raisins are added into the poppy filling.

Dobosh

Delightful layers of sponge cake with chocolate buttercream in between. As an optional touch, there is a layer of caramel.

Portugal

Bolo Rei

Also known as the “King Cake,” it is a sweet bread stuffed with nuts and candied fruit.

Scotland

Cranachan

Considered the “uncontested king of Scottish dessert,” it is made out of raspberries, cream, oats and whisky.

Egypt

Kahk

These cookies are eaten not only on Christmas but also are considered Eid cookies. They are coated in powdered sugar and are sometimes stuffed with nuts, dates or Turkish delight.

Ukraine

Kutya

A grain dish served with a sweet gravy. This dish is also served in Belarus and Russia.

Greece

Melomakarona

A soft and syrupy cookie made with honey, lemon and orange. You can find the recipe here.

Finland

Joulutorttu

Made out of puff pastry and filled with prune jam, they are usually shaped like pinwheels or stars. Finally, it is covered in powdered sugar.

New Zealand

Pavlova

This meringue-based dessert is also prevalent in Australia and is topped off with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Chile

Pan de Pascua

Also enjoyed on Easter, this cake is made with a variety of spices, some rum and lots of dried fruits and nuts.

Italy

Panettone

A sweet bread full of candied fruits and raisins. It has a unique cylindrical shape, and each cake usually weighs one kilogram.

Sweden

Pepparkakor

The Swedish version of the gingerbread cookie, which is usually a bit thinner and gained fame through IKEA.

Poland

Piernik

A gingerbread cake with a layer or layers of jam and sometimes covered in chocolate.

