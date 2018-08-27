Turkey at London Design Biennial with 'housEmotion'

International architecture office Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık (Architecture Company) will present its work to art lovers in London again with "housEmotion." Tabanlıoğlu will be representing Turkey at the London Design Biennial from Sept. 4 to Sept. 23 with an installation entitled "housEmotion" with the support of the Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkey's Embassy in London.This is the third time that Tabanlıoğlu's installations will be showcased. Tabanlıoğlu has displayed two installations over the past three years in London, one of the global centers of the culture and art world. The first was at Somerset House with a Tabanlıoğlu-Arik Levy collaboration, an installation titled "Geçiş, Sıcak/Islak" ("Transition, Hot/Wet") in 2015. This brought together different disciplines, creativities and materials at the London Design Festival. Subsequently the "Beloved" installation with reference to Sabahattin Ali's novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat" was displayed at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2016. Carrying their architecture and design approach to international platforms through the design, culture and art events they attended regularly over the past few years, Tabanlıoğlu gives an architectural response to this year's Biennial theme, "Emotional Situations."

After the success of the first biennial held in 2016, this year's London Design Biennial will see designers from more than 40 countries and regions including France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, the U.K., the U.S. and Turkey presenting their works.

The biennial has gained a remarkable position in the global cultural agenda, and will be celebrating the global power of design, bringing together the world's innovative, exciting and assertive designers at Somerset House to examine the role of design in our collective future.

Matters regarding humanity's life, experiences, existence and emotional states will be the focus this year. Contemporary design works that are innovative, creative and research-based around this year's theme of the emotional state will be displayed inside and outside of Somerset House for 20 days.





"housEmotion" will be displayed at Somerset House for 20 days.

The installations set up under the "Emotional States" theme are selected in order to motivate eye-opening conversations between design disciplines, and also aim to deal with matters like people's experiences, existences, and moods.

Within the scope of this international platform are critical matters such as sustainability, immigration, and conflict, social responsibility, social rights and equality, pollution, climate and water issues and innovative solutions in the 21st century. Through the exhibition's elements, content, and design that will form the input of the idea laboratory, this prestigious event will also act as a means for the evaluation of the significant relationship between strong emotional reactions and real social needs.

In this age based on speed, movement and temporality, Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık's installation examines the emotional place of "home" and is seeking answers to where we belong.

The reply to the question "Where are you from?" shows that there is always a physical point where everyone comes from and that everyone, whether permanent or as a guest, has settled in somewhere. While there are different perceptions as to what a home is, the best reply is "Home is where we started."

The concept of "home" becoming physical at "housEmotion" creates a semi-transparent feeling of control, and just like the development of an individual's interaction with family and society, it determines borders that open up to the outer environment gradually. On the other hand, the center of the installation is shaped to represent the comfort of belonging.

The installation is shaped by the construction of a cubic form, representing the concept of home in its simplest form by using a series of white panels. The spaces in between the panels add semi-transparency and permeability to the structure and create optical illusions when viewed from the outside at different angles. This interesting impact that creates curiosity invites viewers to enter the "home."

There is a sofa at the center of the space describes as "mother's hug" by Tabanlıoğlu; it is a shelter or a meeting point to sit and relax for those inside. It is a place where visitors who want to can spend time, relax and meet new people.

The lighting elements buried in the panels surrounding the house turn the structure into a intimate and warm place.

The explanation from Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık about the installation says: "Today 'home' can be a smartphone that keeps all the memories of someone. Or a dream that evokes our own self, even something we carry with us."