History of International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival

Turkey's first opera and ballet festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, the Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival has been held at the Aspendos Ancient Theater in Antalya since 1994.

The Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival attracts a great deal of attention along the Mediterranean shoreline, especially in the city of Antalya, and is one of the favorite festivals in the country with 60,000 local and foreign viewers visiting the festival every year. Since its start, it has contributed a great deal to art tourism in the country.

One of the most important art events organized by the State Opera and Ballet, Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival became international five years after its debut. It turned into a festival where various important orchestras and groups from around the world attend for its artistic quality. It has been accepted into the European Festivals Association and has taken its place along with other esteemed festivals around the world. International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival is the first and only festival to receive the "Quality Management Certificate" award.