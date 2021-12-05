Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Erupting volcanoes, snow and underwater Santas: Weekly top photos

by agencies Dec 05, 2021 5:20 pm +03 +03:00

Hunters hold their tamed golden eagles during a traditional hunting contest near the village of Syrymbet in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan, Nov. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Monkeys eat fruit as they cling onto Yongyuth Kitwatananusont, who organizes the annual Monkey Festival, which resumed after a two-year gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Grand Tattoo of the German armed forces Bundeswehr at the Defense Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A seagull stands on a chimney, Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Dalyan Rock Tombs in Ortaca, Muğla, Turkey, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through the row of ginkgo trees as the bright yellow leaves are reflected on the surface of a water fountain, Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 2, 2021. Spain's National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours.

(AP Photo)

A man dressed as an astronaut to promote the NASA Space Exhibition walks by the shore of the Marmara Sea in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People visit Antony Gormley’s Angel Of The North after overnight snowfall in Gateshead, Britain, Dec. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester passes burning tires along the main highway that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest against the increasing prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency, in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man walks near a boat that has capsized due to strong winds in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A villager looks at Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Sleman, Dec. 2, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man sweeps off a car in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People walking on top of a dune in Death Valley National Park, California, U.S., Dec. 2, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman films the incineration of packages of cocaine, part of a high seas drug seizure of 135 bundles by Salvadoran Naval Force, at a police base in Ilopango, El Salvador, Nov. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cemil Özçelik and his six huskies watch passersby from their apartment's balcony in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman visits "Form of Feeling @ Flower Market" as Thailand bans entry from eight African countries over the coronavirus omicron variant, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Divers dressed as Santa Claus pose as they place a Christmas tree inside a fish tank at the Tropicarium Aquarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker covers an eye of an African elephant during medical assistance, as according to local news, the Sindh High Court has requested an assessment of the health condition of the elephants, after a Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) filed a petition for what they say was the harsh treatment of them, at a zoo in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.