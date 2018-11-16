TIME magazine names 10 best TV shows of 2018

The TIME magazine has chosen the top ten television shows in 2018.

The Japanese reality franchise Terrace House became the only Netflix production in the list.

BBC America's "Killing Eve" topped the list as several other productions from HBO, FX, Showtime, NBC, TNT and Amazon also found themselves spots.

Below are the best series of 2018 selected by the magazine.

1- Killing Eve (BBC America)





2- Sharp Objects (HBO)





3- Atlanta (FX)





4- Patrick Melrose (Showtime)





5- The Good Place (NBC)





6- Terrace House - Opening New Doors (Netflix)





7- Claws (TNT)





8- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)





9- Homecoming (Amazon)





10- Pose (FX)




