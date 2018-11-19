Pera Museum invites teachers to museum

Pera Museum is set to celebrate Teachers' Day with various events, discounts and surprises throughout the week. The museum will hold free tours and workshops for teachers on Friday, Nov. 23. While it will open its doors to all teachers free of charge on Saturday, Nov. 24, it will also present them the book named "İdealler Gerçekleşirken: Suna Kıraç'ın İzinde 10 Yılın Öyküsü" ("When the Ideals Come True: 10 Years' Story in the Footsteps of Suna Kıraç"). The visitors can enjoy a 20 percent discount at Pera Museum Artshop from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25.

Pera Museum invites all teachers to the museum from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25. In addition to exhibitions titled "Intersecting Worlds" ("Kesişen Dünyalar"), "Anatolian Weights and Measures" ("Anadolu Ağırlık ve Ölçüleri") and "Coffee Break" ("Kahve Molası"), which have been created with the collections of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, the museum calls on teachers to discover the temporary exhibition named "Mektep Meydan Galatasaray" ("School Square Galatasaray").

The museum will present the book named, "When the Ideals Come True: 10 Years' Story in the Footsteps of Suna Kıraç" on this special day. The book, written by journalist author Rıdvan Akar, tells the success stories of civil society initiatives of institutions which were initiated, pioneered and supported by Suna Kıraç, one of the first businesswomen in Turkey, in the field of education, culture and arts.

Pera Learning holds special events for teachersPera Learning invites all teachers to the guided exhibition tour and the Creative Drama Reading and Storytelling Workshop designed under the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation Orientalist Painting collection exhibition. Participants will be able to experience the work of reading and interpreting through creative drama and storytelling methods, based on the objects in the exhibition, at the free event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

During the workshop process, stories will be written by creating a temporal context in conformance with the theme of the selected work by traveling to the world of images. Participant teachers will be given a certificate of appreciation at the end of the workshop.

Artshop offers week-long 20 percent discount

Pera Museum Artshop also offers a special discount for Teachers' Day celebrations during the week. Within the scope of the campaign which will run from Nov. 20-25, the books entitled "Mektep Meydan Galatasaray" and "Batıya Açılan Pencere: Galatasaray Lisesi'nin 150 Yılı" ("The Window Opening to the World: 150 Years of Galatasaray High School") will be offered with a 20 percent discount.

The exhibition tour and workshops organized by Pera Learning for teachers are taking place free of charge. Reservations are required at the Pera Museum website for participation.

You can find the "Teacher Guide Booklets" prepared by the Pera Museum for teachers at "Intersecting Worlds," "Coffee Break" and "Anatolian Weights and Measures."