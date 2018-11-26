Prestigious art project open for applications

Turkey's unique art event, Mamut Art Project 2019, will be returning to Istanbul's Küçükçiftlik Park between April 3 and 7, 2019 for its seventh edition. A rent-free platform, Mamut Art Project offers undiscovered artists the opportunity to showcase their work in 10 square meters of exhibition space. Offering an alternative to major art fairs, the platform aims to spread the concept of affordable art. As well as providing curatorial guidance, public relations support and network opportunities during the exhibition, Mamut Art Project will also give professional advice to each participating artist after the exhibition.

Last year, the sixth Mamut Art Project exhibited 500 individual works by 48 exciting new artists selected from 1,000 applications by a jury of experienced art professionals and attracted over 15,000 visitors. Mamut Art Project 2018 marked the highest amount of sales since the event's inception. Sixty-five percent of the exhibited artwork was sold, representing a year-to-date increase of 20 percent despite the sixth edition being a day shorter than the previous year. Since its first edition, Mamut Art Project's main motivation has been to provide emerging artists a professional platform that offers valuable networking opportunities, the visibility that they need and effective business coaching in order to help them develop their careers in the art market.

This year's edition aims to showcase developing art practices from around Turkey, including less familiar areas and from a wider region. The project also aims to inspire art lovers with its distinct exhibition and parallel activities, such as a performance program and Mamut Kids for children.

Applications for the Mamut Art Project 2019 can be submitted by independent contemporary artists, with no restrictions on age, medium or education. This year's jury includes leading contemporary artist Memed Erdener a.k.a. Extrastruggle, collector Ari Meşulam, curator and writer Aslı Seven, art historian professor Burcu Pelvanoğlu and Pi Artwork Gallery founder Yeşim Turanlı. Each selected artist will be provided with an individual exhibition space inside the venue to showcase their work for five days and at the special opening event for emerging and established collectors, gallery owners and curators in the seventh edition of the event.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 10, 2018 online. Applications are not restricted to Turkey and are open to artists worldwide.

Portfolio Days

As of November 2018, Mamut's Portfolio Days will take place in cities across Turkey to review works of artists and applications free of charge. Starting in Diyarbakır and Mardin, Portfolio Days and conversation sessions will continue in different cities throughout the country.