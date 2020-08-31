Daily Sabah logo

Discover world cultural heritage through UNESCO sites in Turkey

Aug 31, 2020 3:04 pm +03 +03:00

Çatalhöyük

One of the world's best-preserved Neolithic settlements ever discovered – a window to mankind's prehistoric lifestyle in the Central Anatolian city of Konya

Great Mosque and Hospital of Divriği

Located in Sivas to the east of central Turkey, the Great Mosque and hospital of Divriği is one of the finest examples of early Turkic architecture in Anatolia. Designed and built by architect Hürrem Şah bin Muğis El-Hılatî of Ahlat on the orders of Emir Ahmed Shah, the ruler of the Mengujekids in 1229, it was built in the honor of the Turkish victory against the Byzantine Empire in The Battle of Manzikert in 1071.

Süleymaniye Mosque

The Süleymaniye Mosque was built by Mimar Sinan under the auspices of Suleiman I, aka Suleiman the Magnificent. The mosque is one of the most important works of Ottoman architecture.

The reason that the number of minarets in the mosque is four is because Suleiman the Magnificent is the fourth sultan that ruled the Ottoman state after the conquest of Istanbul. The 10 balconies in the minarets show that Suleiman the Magnificent was the 10th Ottoman sultan.

Zeyrek Mosque

Zeyrek Mosque, or Monastery of the Pantocrator, is an important structure consisting of three orthodox churches.
The mosque in Fatih district was built in 1124 by the wife of the Byzantine Emperor Ioannes Komnenos, empress Eirene Komnena, as a monastery, a library and a hospital. The monastery represents the most typical example of Byzantine medieval architecture as a whole.

Ancient city of Troy

Perched atop the hill of Hisarlık, overlooking the Aegean coastal plain in northwest Turkey, the 4,000-year-old ancient city of Troy is without a doubt one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world.

The Trojan horse which was used in the movie "Troy" now stands in the city of Çanakkale.

Ani Archeological site

Ani was once one of the largest cities in the world, ruling with might over the region, and although now it is an eerie, abandoned city of ghosts, with a little bit of imagination one can almost see the city as it might have been. Located in the northeastern city of Kars.

Safranbolu

A town that shines with its urban layout and aesthetic elements from Ottoman times, Safranbolu is more of a museum-city, with its cobblestone streets, hill houses and natural beauty evidence of its worthiness of being declared a cultural asset.

The streets of Safranbolu.

Aphrodisias

As an ancient city devoted to Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodisias is one of the most important archaeological sites of the Greek and Roman periods in Turkey. Aphrodisias, the city of Aphrodite, is located in the village of Geyre in the western province of Aydın, just a two hours' drive from the world-famous Ephesus.

Ephesus

Where the Cayster (Kaystros) River empties into the Aegean Sea lays the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, nowadays gracing the Selçuk district of Izmir on Turkey's western shores with its glorious presence and history that dates back a few millennia.

Diyarbakır Fortress

Diyarbakır offers culture with every step. From ancient, architectural marvels and spicy, flavorful dishes to its famed exquisite gold and silver filigree work, the city is a treasure trove of history, a haven of natural beauty and a rising center of gastronomy. The city's grandiose walls lend it a medieval air, while its gardens offer visitors a serene oasis, which is all the testimony it needs to become a site worthy of humanity's protection. UNESCO clearly agreed. The cultural landscape was declared a World Cultural Heritage site on July 14, 2015, in Germany's Bonn.

Hattusa

Hattusa is the Hittite home of Anatolia's first settlements located in Turkey’s northern Anatolian city Çorum.

A relief of the 12 gods in the ancient city of Hattusa

Göbeklitepe

Göbeklitepe, an archaeological site in southeastern Turkey's Şanlıurfa province, has been attracting thousands of tourists from Europe to the Far East and from the U.S. to Africa, since it was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List in 2018.

Göreme National Park and Kapadokya

Since the Paleolithic era, Cappadocia has been an area popular for settlers due to its natural geological security features that kept civilizations protected from outside forces. This area witnessed the beginnings of Anatolian cultural history, including Christian civilizations and monastic activity that can be dated back to the fourth century.

Early Christians who were fleeing Roman persecution flocked to the caves here and set up intricate monastic communities. The traces of a plethora of churches, troglodyte villages and cities hidden within the rock formations make it the world’s largest urbanized cave complex and showcases the masterpieces from the intelligent minds of early human civilization.

Selimiye Mosque

It witnessed the rise of the Ottoman Empire and today the grand Selimiye Mosque Complex still bears the soul of its time. It is the must-see place on a trip to Turkey's northwestern Edirne province.

Interior of the Selimiye Mosque.

Ancient city of Pergamon

A multilayered cultural landscape with Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman structures reflecting Paganism, Christianity, Judaism and Islam, resides in one ancient city on the Aegean coast of Turkey.

Mount Nemrut

There are few places on Earth that beguile visitors with majesty and a mystic aura. Mount Nemrut in southern Turkey is one of those places. However, it is not its height of a towering 2,134 meters that makes Nemrut a UNESCO World Heritage-worthy site, but rather, it is the gigantic statues of gods commissioned by King Antiochus I of Commagene for his own tomb that makes it a world wonder.

Hierapolis - Pamukkale

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1988, Pamukkale and Hierapolis top the list of most visited places in Turkey with over 2 million visitors annually. Pamukkale provides a perfect combination of natural and man-made wonders with its travertines as white as cotton stretching to the horizon, standing over the ancient ruins of the spa town Hierapolis.

Cumalıkızık

Founded in 1299, in the northwestern Anatolian town of Söğüt – part of Turkey's Bilecik province, the Ottoman Empire spread across three continents during its 700-year history. The empire, which would eventually become one of the biggest in the history of mankind, was founded by a tribe in that small village. Within 100 years, the Ottomans had become a world power, not in a tiny town, but in Bursa’s Cumalıkızık.

