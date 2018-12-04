Yunus Emre Institute hosts photography exhibition in Cologne

The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) of Cologne recently opened a photography exhibition entitled "Gören Gözler/Sehende Augen" ("Sighted Eyes").

Photographs at the exhibition reflect the daily and natural life in Istanbul and Cologne. The event is being jointly organized by the Cologne Metropolitan Municipality and the Istanbul-Cologne Sister City Foundation.

It features photos taken by German photographers Harald Schwertfeger, Wolfgang Rieger and Holger Schnapp, who lived in Istanbul for a time, and the recently deceased Tuna Yılmaz.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Cologne YEE Director Yılmaz Bulut said that Istanbul and Cologne are sophisticated cities. Both place a great deal of importance on intercultural communication.

Bulut added that they are working to strengthen the friendship between the Turkish and German societies with various events. Recently YEE organized a number of events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the sisterhood between the two countries.

Turkish Consul General to Cologne Ceyhun Erciyes, Cologne Deputy Mayor Ralf Heinen and Istanbul-Cologne Sister City Foundation President Walter Kluth attended the opening ceremony along with the photographers and guests.

Musician Sabri Uysal enlivened the occasion with a performance of some classic Istanbul melodies. The exhibition will be open until the end of the year.