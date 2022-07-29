Turkish fighter pilots face tough training for their brevets

The 2nd Main Jet Base Command in Izmir, the "pilot nest" of the Turkish Air Forces Command, prepares jet pilots for duty to defend the homeland with their steel wings.

The 2nd Main Jet Base Command in Izmir's Çiğli district, the only center that trains pilots for the Turkish air force, is the place where the "Young Eagles" work to achieve their dreams.

A Turkish air force Northrop T-38M Talon trainer in flight, Izmir, Turkey, July 25, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA