Art initiative showcases remains of past performances

The performance art initiative Performistanbul continues its work and celebrates its third year with an exhibition that marks a new chapter in the contemporary art scene.

Performistanbul is now showcasing the remains of past performances. At Daire Sanat, the exhibition invites viewers to investigate the process of performances presented by Performistanbul artists since its foundation.

"This Is Not A Performance" questions the possibility of exhibiting time and investigates reflections of the performance process on actual life while presenting the transformation of the process into an object.

Curated by Simge Burhanoğlu, the exhibition re-exhibits the remains of past performances presented by Performistanbul, highlighting the impossibility of displaying the process of performance art. The aim of this exhibition is not to present a live performance or exhibit a document, it is rather to create an understanding of performance art by focusing on the process and its effects on performers, audiences and their lives.

"How does a live performance transform time and place in an experience and an art piece?" "Do the remains of a past performance hold artistic value or are they just random objects from performances?" "Is it possible to conserve the identity of an art work today and in the future?" "What is the relationship between the object and memory?" "This Is Not APerformance" seeks to find answers to these questions by showcasing the remaining solid objects from past performances accompanied by voice records from the performance artists.

Placing memory at the center, the exhibition points out the intangible process of performance and seeks to reflect a new perspective in contemporary arts. The exhibition includes rocks, glasses, tapes, concrete, bags and diary pages, which keep traces of past performances. These random objects become pieces of art and gain meaning in their new context.Articles about the exhibition, special readings and review days, private tours and discussion sessions with the curator will be organized during the exhibition. "This Is Not A Performance" is on display until Jan. 12, 2019 at Daire Sanat.