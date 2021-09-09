Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Mexico hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake, killing 1

by Agencies Sep 09, 2021 9:36 am +03 +03:00

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mexico's Pacific resort city of Acapulco left at least one person dead and damaged hospitals, homes, shops and hotels.

A landslide on the highway that connects Acapulco with Chilpancingo is pictured after a powerful earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cars slide down the side of the road after the street is destroyed by the earthquake, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A patient lays on a mattress in the parking lot of the ISSSTE Hospital as the building had to be evacuated after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Patients receive attention in the parking lot of the ISSSTE Hospital after the building had to be evacuated following an earthquake, in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Two cars hang on a cliff on the side of a road in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 08, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Damaged cars at the door of Emporio Hotel, in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Broken glass on the sidewalk from a damaged store, in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Two exposed bedrooms in a building in which part of the wall was knocked down after the earthquake, in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Patients of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) are seen outside the hospital after an earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People react during an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Tourists are seen outside the Elcano hotel, where they slept, as a series of strong aftershocks rippled through the city following a powerful earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man checks a vehicle damaged due to a landslide as a series of strong aftershocks rippled through the city after a powerful earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A house affected by a landslide is seen as a series of strong aftershocks rippled through the city after a powerful earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Patients of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) are seen outside the hospital after an earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A light pole lies on the ground in the aftermath of the earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, Mexico, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

