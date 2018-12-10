Istanbul Art Show to host veteran artist

With its motto "Art for all," the Istanbul Art Show is ready to bring together artists and art lovers from all ages, countries, cultures and societies between Dec. 14 and 16.

Set to present a wide variety of art pieces produced in various styles, this interdisciplinary fair functions to make art accessible for all so that it touches people from all circles. To be held at Istanbul Hilton Exhibition Center, the Istanbul Art Show will embrace all who want to reach art and the artist.

Standing as cradle of civilizations as it brings together people from different religions and nations for hundreds of years, Istanbul hosts all kinds of arts, from contemporary to the traditional to the digital, with this fair.

Planned to be realized with the participation of national and international artists, the Istanbul Art Show will offer its visitors the chance of seeing the limits and the context of contemporary art from various speakers via seminars, panels and installations in addition to the opportunity to see many galleries at the same place.

With side events such as live performances and workshops, Istanbul Art Show will include art lovers in the process. Visitors will meet artists while artists will have the chance to directly get in touch with the art lovers.

Artists interested in painting, sculpture, ceramic, graphics, photography and the digital arts, original editions, art publishing, national and international art galleries, contemporary arts museums, collectors, institutions and organizations b

usy with art education and media publishing will meet at the Istanbul Art Show, which is a new window to the world of contemporary art.

Devrim Erbil's work at the fairInspired by the traditional art of depiction and miniatures, artist Devrim Erbil will also be at the Istanbul Art Show with his work.

With an aim to combine the contemporary art of painting with the traditional one, painter Devrim Erbil displays his works, which is intimately developed with graphics.

At part of its solo exhibitions section, the Istanbul Art Show hosts many esteemed artists. Works by precious figures such as Özdemir Altan, Güngör Taner, Mehmet Güler, Mehmet Gün, Ahmet Güneştekin, Balkan Naci İslimyeli, Hunt Slonem, Senem Erseven, Ekrem Yalçındağ, Şefkat İşlegen, Arzu Karcı and Nezih Çavuşoğlu will be on display at the art fair.

The interdisciplinary fair, which will include art work produced in various styles, will be held at Istanbul Hilton Exhibition Center between Dec. 14 and 16. Aiming to function as a new window to the art world, the Istanbul Art Show is waiting to greet visitors.