A Nordic breeze at Istanbul State Opera and Ballet

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will present the works of some of Scandinavia's most prominent composers tomorrow.

The event at Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House will feature works by Sweden's Wilhelm Stenhammar, Hogo Alfven, Carl Leopold Sjöberg and Ture Rangström, Danish composer Carl Nielsen, Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg, Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and Icelandic composer Pall Isolfsson.

Soprano Otilia İpek and Evren Ekşi, baritone Kevork Tavityan and pianist Hüseyin Kaya will perform at the concert. Clarinet player Sıla Köse and pianist Hüseyin Kaya will perform the Carl Nielsen's "Andante Cantabile." There will also be a dance performance by Berfu Elmas and Deniz Özaydın. The duo will dance to Edvard Grieg's "La Mort d'Ase" ("Aase's Death").